Used 1999 Suzuki Vitara JX Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Vitara
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.6/400.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque134 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower127 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front hip room50.7 in.
Front shoulder room52.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear hip Room46.8 in.
Rear leg room35.9 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.
Measurements
Length163.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Curb weight2987 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height68.5 in.
Wheel base97.6 in.
Width67.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Satin Black
  • Sapphire Blue
  • Mercury Silver
  • Toreador Red
  • Polar White
Interior Colors
  • Gray
