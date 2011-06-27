  1. Home
  2. Suzuki
  3. Suzuki Vitara
  4. Used 1999 Suzuki Vitara
  5. Appraisal value

1999 Suzuki Vitara Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
1999 Suzuki Vitara JS 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$798$1,515$1,880
Clean$712$1,353$1,684
Average$541$1,029$1,291
Rough$370$704$899
Sell my 1999 Suzuki Vitara with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Vitara near you
Estimated values
1999 Suzuki Vitara JS 2.0 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$773$1,485$1,848
Clean$690$1,326$1,655
Average$524$1,008$1,269
Rough$359$690$883
Sell my 1999 Suzuki Vitara with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Vitara near you
Estimated values
1999 Suzuki Vitara JX 2dr SUV 4WD w/Soft Top with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$795$1,512$1,877
Clean$710$1,350$1,681
Average$540$1,027$1,289
Rough$369$703$897
Sell my 1999 Suzuki Vitara with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Vitara near you
Estimated values
1999 Suzuki Vitara JS 2dr SUV w/Soft Top with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$753$1,462$1,824
Clean$673$1,305$1,634
Average$511$992$1,253
Rough$350$680$872
Sell my 1999 Suzuki Vitara with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Vitara near you
Estimated values
1999 Suzuki Vitara JX 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$836$1,556$1,923
Clean$747$1,390$1,722
Average$568$1,057$1,321
Rough$388$723$919
Sell my 1999 Suzuki Vitara with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Vitara near you
Estimated values
1999 Suzuki Vitara JX 2.0 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$813$1,532$1,898
Clean$725$1,368$1,700
Average$551$1,040$1,304
Rough$377$712$907
Sell my 1999 Suzuki Vitara with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Vitara near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1999 Suzuki Vitara on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1999 Suzuki Vitara with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $673 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,305 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Suzuki Vitara is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1999 Suzuki Vitara with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $673 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,305 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1999 Suzuki Vitara, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1999 Suzuki Vitara with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $673 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,305 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1999 Suzuki Vitara. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1999 Suzuki Vitara and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1999 Suzuki Vitara ranges from $350 to $1,824, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1999 Suzuki Vitara is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.