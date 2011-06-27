Estimated values
1999 Suzuki Vitara JS 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$798
|$1,515
|$1,880
|Clean
|$712
|$1,353
|$1,684
|Average
|$541
|$1,029
|$1,291
|Rough
|$370
|$704
|$899
Estimated values
1999 Suzuki Vitara JS 2.0 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$773
|$1,485
|$1,848
|Clean
|$690
|$1,326
|$1,655
|Average
|$524
|$1,008
|$1,269
|Rough
|$359
|$690
|$883
Estimated values
1999 Suzuki Vitara JX 2dr SUV 4WD w/Soft Top with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$795
|$1,512
|$1,877
|Clean
|$710
|$1,350
|$1,681
|Average
|$540
|$1,027
|$1,289
|Rough
|$369
|$703
|$897
Estimated values
1999 Suzuki Vitara JS 2dr SUV w/Soft Top with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$753
|$1,462
|$1,824
|Clean
|$673
|$1,305
|$1,634
|Average
|$511
|$992
|$1,253
|Rough
|$350
|$680
|$872
Estimated values
1999 Suzuki Vitara JX 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$836
|$1,556
|$1,923
|Clean
|$747
|$1,390
|$1,722
|Average
|$568
|$1,057
|$1,321
|Rough
|$388
|$723
|$919
Estimated values
1999 Suzuki Vitara JX 2.0 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$813
|$1,532
|$1,898
|Clean
|$725
|$1,368
|$1,700
|Average
|$551
|$1,040
|$1,304
|Rough
|$377
|$712
|$907