  1. Home
  2. Suzuki
  3. Suzuki Verona
  4. Used 2004 Suzuki Verona
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2004 Suzuki Verona S Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Verona
Overview
Starting MSRP
$17,199
See Verona Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$17,199
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$17,199
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.4/430.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$17,199
Torque177 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 5800 rpm
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$17,199
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$17,199
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$17,199
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$17,199
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$17,199
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,199
Front head room39.1 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,199
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room56.8 in.
Rear leg room37.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$17,199
Front track61 in.
Length187.8 in.
Curb weight3307 lbs.
Gross weight4317 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.4 cu.ft.
Height56.7 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width71.5 in.
Rear track60 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$17,199
Exterior Colors
  • Tuxedo Black Pearl
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Sapphire Gray Metallic
  • Monarch Blue Pearl
  • Garnet Red Metallic
  • Absolute White
  • Harvest Gold Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray/Black
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$17,199
inside mounted spare tireyes
15 x 6 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P205/65R15 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$17,199
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$17,199
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Verona Inventory

Related Used 2004 Suzuki Verona S info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles