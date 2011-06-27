Used 2013 Suzuki SX4 LE Popular Package Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2013 SX4
Overview
Starting MSRP
$17,849
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/422.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque140 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower148 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.3 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room51.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room42.6 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track59.1 in.
Length176.8 in.
Curb weight2833 lbs.
Gross weight3781 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.5 in.
Height60.8 in.
EPA interior volume102.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base98.4 in.
Width68.1 in.
Rear track58.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Boost Blue Metallic
  • Super Black Metallic
  • Pearl White
  • Metallic Star Silver
  • Ablaze Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Beige, cloth
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
P195/65R15 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
15 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles