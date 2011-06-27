Used 2011 Suzuki SX4 Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Suzuki SX4 is a junk car will_c , 03/24/2011 Crossover 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Technology Pkg (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 151439 of 151479 people found this review helpful This is a disposable car, spend a little extra for a better car! Dont make my mistake. with less then 100,000 miles I went through 4 sets of brakes, inner tie-rod, water pump, rear wheel assembly, 2 Catalytic Converter, O2 sensor. Ive never gotten better then 25 mpg. Report Abuse

Fun all-weather crossover commuter morin2 , 10/21/2011 18 of 18 people found this review helpful My sx-4 crossover has the 6-speed MT, the first 6 speed I have had - and I really enjoy having that extra gearing for high speed interstates. My normal commute is 55 miles each way and its mostly in 5th gear. The fuel economy is much better than claimed. I usually get 31-32 mpg commuting using E10 fuel but a little better now with the AC off. I got a high of 35.7 on an interstate trip with ethanol-free fuel. I have the base model with nothing that I don't want. The base model lacks cruise control and I am fine with that. I prefer to have features that I'll actually use. I didn't realize until I drove it home just how great the visibility is on this car - great for merging to the right! Report Abuse

Love it! ncvike , 07/09/2011 16 of 16 people found this review helpful Overall, the Suzuki SX4 Crossover has to be one of the most underrated cars on the market and a terrific value. This car was a few thousand dollars less than a comparably priced Subaru Impreza or Toyota Matrix. The looks inside and out won't blow you away but are more than adequate. This car handles well, is fun to drive, and has a smooth quiet ride.I am currently averaging about 26.5 MPG combined city and highway. One of the biggest complaints that I consistently read about from other owners was the quality of the radio. Initially, I agreed but later found that the radio bass and treble controls were set to zero. Once that was corrected the sound quality was much improved. I love my Suzuki! Report Abuse

9th Suzuki product and going strong! timber20 , 04/29/2011 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I have owned other vehicles and dollar for dollar Suzuki rocks the things that are important to me, reliability, safety and great gas mileage. We have a SX4 Crossover and an Xl7 currently and total cost of ownership per year, including insurance and maintenence is less than 1200.00 for both of them. They have the highest safety ratings in their class and I never have to do anything but wiper blades, tires and brake pads, ever. I recommend Suzuki for Colorado driver's who investigate and find the best car for their money Report Abuse