Used 2010 Suzuki SX4 SportBack GTS Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.4/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque140 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Bluetooth w/On Screen Text Messagingyes
Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.3 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room51.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room47.0 in.
Rear leg room35.9 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.
Exterior Options
Premium Metallic Paintyes
Measurements
Front track59.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity54.0 cu.ft.
Length162.8 in.
Curb weight2732 lbs.
Gross weight3770 lbs.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height62.2 in.
EPA interior volume98.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base98.4 in.
Width69.1 in.
Rear track58.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Glacier Light Blue
  • Azure Grey Metallic
  • Vivid Red
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Quicksilver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
P205/50R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
