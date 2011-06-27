Used 2010 Suzuki SX4 Hatchback Consumer Reviews
A good car stuffed up by engineers
When I studied engineering 30 years ago, one of the first things we were taught was to make frequently serviced components easily accessible. Obviously the engineers at Suzuki did not go to the same university !, try changing the cigarette lighter fuse, you have to dismantle the facia or be a contortionist, try to replace the oil filter, almost impossible to undo and retighten without special tools ! Love the car but hate working on it, also a problem with the paint on the hood, measles !!! Suzuki maintain that they are stone chips despite no similar spots on the guards etc. Suzuki aftersales service SUCKS.
Wonderful little car
With 150 hp on tap as opposed to its rivals (Nissan Versa Note, 108hp, Honda Fit, 117hp and Mazda 2, 100 hp), this little buggy will get up and scoot! And it has a six, count 'em SIX speed manual transmission! I was looking for a car with a manual to use as a commuter, and was able to buy this 2010 (in 2016) with 71K on it for $2700! I was pretty happy, let me tell you. It has been a blast to drive, even though in central Illinois the roads are pretty straight and flat. The clutch take-up is p-e-r-f-e-c-t and the shifter is smooth and creamy - the nicest and easiest manual I think I've ever driven. I think the Italian design is attractive/cute and this thing zips in and out of traffic lanes and parking spots with ease. I have yet to reach it's handling limits, but will tell you they're very high. This is like a reliable version of the Mini (which has pathetic reliability and costs much, much more). The only things with which I take issue on the car are the sun visors that don't tilt forward enough and block my view (and let sunlight in on the sides) and poor AM radio reception. That, and parts being a little tougher to find since Suzuki (cars) left the country. Still plenty of parts available if you search hard enough, though - and oil filters, air filters, plugs etc are pretty standard sizes so super easy to find. Oh, and insurance is a bit high - higher than my wife's '14 Honda CR-V, for some reason. MPG has been good for me - about 31 mixed 60/40 hwy/city. Plenty of front seat room - I'm 6' tall and 230 lbs and don't feel the least bit crowded - plenty of fore/aft and up/down adjustment. Rear seat room does look tight on legroom, though - so it's probably best for short trips for adults or for mini-me's. After doing my research, the only problem areas on these seem to be an errant airbag light (covered under recall), and the A/C compressor clutch. Most genuine Suzuki's are bulletproof (not the Suzuki-named Daewoo models like Verona, Forenza, etc. though). Anyway, this is my commuter and I'm getting to work with a big grin on my face (not that I'm happy to be at work) and looking forward to my next drive - it's seriously THAT fun.
Overall a nice, fun, 4WD SUV
My father and I co-own this car, bought new, to handle the treacherous roads of Pittsburgh in the winter. It handles very sporty, good tire grip, great in turns. Mileage was a dismal 16 MPG in Pa., but since moving to Florida, now getting 27.6 MPG, but all level driving. Feels roomy up front, tight in rear, and more cargo room than a sedan, but not as good as it could be (fold flat rear seat needed!). Peppy around town and on highway, CVT does a good job. Interior is rather bland and radio quality is poor. But my biggest gripe is regarding the front "A" pillars... causes DANGEROUS blind spots. Poor design on that, and must lean forward and back to see around them. Seats are hard too.
A Fun SUV alternative
We bought a brand new SX4 Crossover AWD Technology in Copper last month after having the transmission go out on our Hyundai. After looking at a variety of different cars, my wife saw one of these in the parking lot at Walmart and instantly came home and researched it on the internet. The next day, we went and test drove one. We love the spacious interior, excellent gps, cruise control, power everything, and the beautiful copper color. Selectable All wheel drive is a bonus, as is the CVT transmission with manual shifting ability. The Crossover rides smoothly, but tends to have some body lean and sometimes spongy feel. The engine is powerful, but only above 3,000 RPM. Overall, good car
Best car I have ever owned
This is by far the best car I have ever owned (and I have owned a lot). It drives great, good power for a small good, very comfortable, the all wheel drive is AWSOME this car does great in the snow. Only comlaint cargo area is a little small other than that very excellent car!!!!!!
