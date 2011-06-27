  1. Home
Used 2008 Suzuki SX4 Sport Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.4/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque136 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower143 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
front reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room53.3 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room51.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room42.6 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.
Measurements
Front track59.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity15 cu.ft.
Length177.6 in.
Curb weight2745 lbs.
Gross weight3693 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height60.8 in.
Wheel base98.4 in.
Width68.1 in.
Rear track58.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Sea Blue Metallic
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Vivid Red
  • Azure Grey Metallic
  • White Water Metallic
  • Quicksilver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Null tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
P205/50R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
