  1. Home
  2. Suzuki
  3. Suzuki Swift
  4. Used 1994 Suzuki Swift
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Suzuki Swift GA Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Swift
More about the 1994 Swift
Overview
See Swift Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG34
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)31/39 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)328.6/413.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity10.6 gal.
Combined MPG34
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque74 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size1.3 l
Horsepower70 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle30.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front shoulder room51.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear leg room29.8 in.
Rear shoulder room51.0 in.
Measurements
Length147.4 in.
Curb weight1781 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.3 cu.ft.
Height52.4 in.
Wheel base89.2 in.
Width62.6 in.
See Swift Inventory

Related Used 1994 Suzuki Swift GA info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles