Estimated values
1993 Suzuki Swift GS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$550
|$1,249
|$1,609
|Clean
|$483
|$1,101
|$1,423
|Average
|$351
|$805
|$1,050
|Rough
|$219
|$510
|$677
