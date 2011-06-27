Estimated values
1992 Suzuki Swift GT 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$549
|$1,246
|$1,607
|Clean
|$483
|$1,099
|$1,420
|Average
|$351
|$804
|$1,048
|Rough
|$219
|$509
|$676
