Used 1990 Suzuki Swift Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Swift
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG363636
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)33/40 mpg33/40 mpg33/40 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)349.8/424.0 mi.349.8/424.0 mi.349.8/424.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity10.6 gal.10.6 gal.10.6 gal.
Combined MPG363636
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque74 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm74 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm74 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size1.3 l1.3 l1.3 l
Horsepower70 hp @ 6000 rpm70 hp @ 6000 rpm70 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle31.4 ft.30.2 ft.30.2 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.37.8 in.37.8 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.42.5 in.42.5 in.
Measurements
Height54.3 in.53.1 in.53.1 in.
Wheel base93.1 in.89.2 in.89.2 in.
Length160.4 in.146.1 in.146.1 in.
Width63.0 in.62.0 in.62.0 in.
Ground clearance6.5 in.6.7 in.6.7 in.
Curb weightno1716 lbs.no
