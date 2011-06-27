  1. Home
Used 1998 Suzuki Sidekick JX FLT Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)275.5/348.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque98 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower95 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.6 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room51.8 in.
Front shoulder room51.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear hip Room44.9 in.
Rear leg room32.7 in.
Rear shoulder room51.2 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity45 cu.ft.
Length158.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Curb weight2756 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.0 cu.ft.
Height66.5 in.
Wheel base97.6 in.
Width64.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Purple Graphite Pearl Metallic
  • Toreador Red Pearl Metallic
  • British Green Pearl Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Scuba Blue Metallic
  • Satin Black
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Black Metallic
  • Envision Green Pearl Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Keen Gold Pearl Metallic
  • Bordeaux Pearl Metallic
  • Subtle Green Gray Metallic
