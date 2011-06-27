  1. Home
  2. Suzuki
  3. Suzuki Sidekick
  4. Used 1998 Suzuki Sidekick
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1998 Suzuki Sidekick JX SE Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Sidekick
Overview
See Sidekick Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)233.1/266.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.1 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque98 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower95 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room51.8 in.
Front shoulder room52.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear hip Room41.9 in.
Rear leg room31.7 in.
Rear shoulder room50.2 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity33 cu.ft.
Length143.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight2480 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.1 cu.ft.
Height65.1 in.
Wheel base86.6 in.
Width65.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Satin Black
  • Envision Green Pearl Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Keen Gold Pearl Metallic
  • Subtle Green Gray Metallic
  • Purple Graphite Pearl Metallic
  • Toreador Red Pearl Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Bordeaux Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • British Green Pearl Metallic
  • Black Metallic
  • Scuba Blue Metallic
See Sidekick Inventory

Related Used 1998 Suzuki Sidekick JX SE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles