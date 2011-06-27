  1. Home
  2. Suzuki
  3. Suzuki Sidekick
  4. Used 1998 Suzuki Sidekick
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1998 Suzuki Sidekick Sport JLX Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Sidekick
Overview
See Sidekick Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)370.0/425.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque114 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.6 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room49.4 in.
Front shoulder room50.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear hip Room44.9 in.
Rear leg room32.7 in.
Rear shoulder room50.2 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity45 cu.ft.
Length162.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Curb weight2954 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.0 cu.ft.
Height66.3 in.
Wheel base97.6 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Polar White
  • Victory Red
  • Black Metallic
  • British Green Pearl Metallic
  • Purple Graphite Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Satin Black
  • Envision Green Pearl Metallic
  • Scuba Blue Metallic
  • Keen Gold Pearl Metallic
  • Bordeaux Pearl Metallic
  • Toreador Red Pearl Metallic
  • Subtle Green Gray Metallic
See Sidekick Inventory

Related Used 1998 Suzuki Sidekick Sport JLX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles