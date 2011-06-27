Used 1996 Suzuki Sidekick JS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.5/348.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque98 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower95 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.6 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front shoulder room51.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear leg room32.7 in.
Rear shoulder room51.2 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity45 cu.ft.
Length158.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Curb weight2632 lbs.
Ground clearance7.6 in.
Height65.7 in.
Wheel base97.6 in.
Width64.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Victory Red
  • Jade Green
  • Satin Black
  • Gray Sable
  • Polar White
