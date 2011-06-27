Used 1996 Suzuki Sidekick JS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)233.1/266.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.1 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque98 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower95 hp @ 5600 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear leg room31.7 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity33 cu.ft.
Length143.7 in.
Curb weight2339 lbs.
Height64.3 in.
Wheel base86.6 in.
Width64.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Polar White
  • Victory Red
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Satin Black
  • Sapphire Blue
