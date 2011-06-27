Estimated values
1996 Suzuki Sidekick JS 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$549
|$1,167
|$1,482
|Clean
|$489
|$1,040
|$1,325
|Average
|$369
|$786
|$1,011
|Rough
|$249
|$532
|$697
Estimated values
1996 Suzuki Sidekick Sport JX 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$607
|$1,238
|$1,559
|Clean
|$541
|$1,104
|$1,394
|Average
|$408
|$834
|$1,064
|Rough
|$276
|$564
|$734
Estimated values
1996 Suzuki Sidekick JS 2dr SUV w/Soft Top with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$524
|$1,134
|$1,444
|Clean
|$467
|$1,011
|$1,291
|Average
|$352
|$764
|$985
|Rough
|$238
|$517
|$680
Estimated values
1996 Suzuki Sidekick Sport JLX 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$619
|$1,257
|$1,580
|Clean
|$552
|$1,120
|$1,412
|Average
|$417
|$846
|$1,078
|Rough
|$281
|$573
|$743
Estimated values
1996 Suzuki Sidekick JX 2dr SUV 4WD w/Soft Top with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$553
|$1,173
|$1,488
|Clean
|$493
|$1,045
|$1,330
|Average
|$372
|$790
|$1,015
|Rough
|$251
|$534
|$700
Estimated values
1996 Suzuki Sidekick JX 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$575
|$1,200
|$1,518
|Clean
|$512
|$1,069
|$1,357
|Average
|$387
|$808
|$1,036
|Rough
|$261
|$547
|$714