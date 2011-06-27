  1. Home
  2. Suzuki
  3. Suzuki Sidekick
  4. Used 1995 Suzuki Sidekick
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1995 Suzuki Sidekick JX Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Sidekick
More about the 1995 Sidekick
Overview
See Sidekick Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque98 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower95 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.6 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear leg room32.7 in.
Measurements
Length158.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Curb weight2571 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place46.0 cu.ft.
Height66.5 in.
Maximum payload880.0 lbs.
Wheel base97.6 in.
Width64.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • St Germain Red
  • Dark Classic Green Metallic
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Subtle Green Gray Metallic
  • Blue Magenta Metallic
  • Satin Black
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Polar White
See Sidekick Inventory

Related Used 1995 Suzuki Sidekick JX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles