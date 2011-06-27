  1. Home
Used 1995 Suzuki Sidekick JS Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.1 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque94 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower80 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear leg room31.7 in.
Measurements
Length142.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight2253 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.9 cu.ft.
Height65.2 in.
Maximum payload800.0 lbs.
Wheel base86.6 in.
Width64.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Classic Green Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • St Germain Red
  • Blue Magenta Metallic
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Satin Black
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Subtle Green Gray Metallic
