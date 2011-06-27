Used 1994 Suzuki Sidekick JS Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|21
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|20/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|290.0/348.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|14.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|98 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|1.6 l
|Horsepower
|95 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.4 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|40.6 in.
|Front leg room
|42.1 in.
|Front shoulder room
|52.5 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|40.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|32.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|51.2 in.
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|45 cu.ft.
|Length
|158.7 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|1500 lbs.
|Curb weight
|2571 lbs.
|Gross weight
|3420 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|7.6 in.
|Height
|65.7 in.
|Wheel base
|97.6 in.
|Width
|64.4 in.
