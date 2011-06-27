Used 1991 Suzuki Samurai JL Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|25
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|24/26 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|254.4/275.6 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|10.6 gal.
|Combined MPG
|25
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|76 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
|Base engine size
|1.3 l
|Horsepower
|66 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|33.4 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|28 cu.ft.
|Length
|135.0 in.
|Curb weight
|2090 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.5 in.
|Height
|64.6 in.
|Wheel base
|79.9 in.
|Width
|60.2 in.
