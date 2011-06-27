  1. Home
Used 2005 Suzuki Reno LX Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Reno
Overview
Starting MSRP
$16,749
See Reno Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$16,749
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$16,749
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.0/406.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$16,749
Torque131 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower126 hp @ 5600 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$16,749
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$16,749
8 total speakersyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$16,749
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$16,749
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$16,749
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$16,749
Front head room39.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room54.6 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$16,749
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room53.7 in.
Rear leg room36.7 in.
Rear shoulder room53.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$16,749
Front track58.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity45.4 cu.ft.
Length169.1 in.
Curb weight2783 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.8 cu.ft.
Height56.9 in.
EPA interior volume112.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width67.9 in.
Rear track58.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$16,749
Exterior Colors
  • Fantasy Black Metallic
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Cobalt Blue Metallic
  • Super Red
  • Absolute White
  • Sunburst Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$16,749
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
15 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
P195/55R15 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$16,749
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$16,749
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
