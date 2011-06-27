  1. Home
Used 2012 Suzuki Kizashi Sport SLS Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
transmission hill holderyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)365.2/481.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.6 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque170 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Rockford Fosgate premium brand speakersyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Rockford Fosgate premium brand stereo systemyes
425 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Floor and Cargo Matsyes
XM Satellite Radioyes
Trunk Sub-Floor Organizer w/First Aid Kityes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room53.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room52.1 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room54.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track61.6 in.
Length183.1 in.
Curb weight3329 lbs.
Gross weight4409 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height57.9 in.
EPA interior volume105.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width71.7 in.
Rear track61.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ice Blue Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Deep Sea Blue Metallic
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Azure Gray Metallic
  • Vivid Red
  • White Water Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
P235/45R18 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
