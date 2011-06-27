  1. Home
Used 2013 Suzuki Grand Vitara Limited Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,949
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,949
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,949
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.6/400.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,949
Torque162 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower166 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,949
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,949
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,949
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,949
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,949
Floor Matsyes
First Aid Kit & Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,949
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,949
Front head room38.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room56.4 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,949
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room44.0 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.
Rear shoulder room54.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,949
Pearl White Paintyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,949
Front track60.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity66.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight3610 lbs.
Gross weight4630 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place26.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach29.0 degrees
Maximum payload1020 lbs.
Angle of departure27.0 degrees
Length177.2 in.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height66.7 in.
Wheel base103.9 in.
Width71.3 in.
Rear track61.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,949
Exterior Colors
  • Phoenix Red Metallic
  • Bison Brown Metallic
  • Nocturne Blue Metallic
  • Gaia Bronze Metallic
  • Black Pearl
  • Silky Silver Metallic
  • Pearl White
Interior Colors
  • Beige, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,949
P225/60R18 tiresyes
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
18 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,949
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,949
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles