Used 2011 Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV Consumer Reviews
Better at some things than other
We bought a lightly used 2011 GV Limited with 5700 miles on the odo. After two months of owning it and another 1500 miles on the odometer we've discovered what we like and what we don't. First off, we love the looks. We love that it is NOT just another RAV4, CRV, or Forester that everyone else around here owns. Seats are comfortable, stereo is good, standard GPS is a nice touch. The ride is a bit rough but manageable. Rear seat is more cramped and the cargo space is lacking compared to our Forester. Gas mileage SUCKS!! It was a compromise taking the hit on mpg's compared to the Subaru we traded in, but we are not even getting the listed mpg. Mixed city/hwy of 16-17. Good car for the $$.
2010 Base Model Grand Vitara
After 3 mo. & 2,700 mi., there's nothing to change my impression that this is a quality vehicle. It drives well, fairly quiet/comfortable, & getting 26.5mpg. The manual is easy to shift. Plenty of room & the side opening rear door is no problem. Too bad the nearest dealership is over 40 miles but no problems at all. Bought as used leftover from former Suzuki dealer with under 100 mi. on odometer. They lost books & nav but it was a steal. I don't miss the options I don't have.
Great look,great value!
If you want a vehicle thats value-priced,good to look at,and fun to drive,I highly reccomend the 2011 grand vitara.Ive owned mine for 2 weeks and I love it!
