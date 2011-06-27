  1. Home
Used 2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara XSport Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Grand Vitara
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.6/435.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque162 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower166 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Bluetooth w/On Screen Text Messagingyes
Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room38.2 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.4 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear hip Room44.0 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.
Rear shoulder room54.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track60.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity70.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight3479 lbs.
Gross weight4630 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place28.4 cu.ft.
Angle of approach28 degrees
Maximum payload1151 lbs.
Angle of departure26 degrees
Length175.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity3000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.4 in.
Height66.3 in.
Wheel base103.9 in.
Width71.3 in.
Rear track61.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Volcano Red Metallic
  • Black Pearl
  • White Water Pearl
  • Quicksilver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
  • Beige, leather
  • Beige, cloth
Tires & Wheels
P225/70R16 tiresyes
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
