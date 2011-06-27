Used 2009 Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV Consumer Reviews
we got a lemon
Bought truck in April 2009. LOVING the truck until the cold weather hit and we started turning on the heat. Late November motor started overheating. They replaced the thermostat. Early December motor overheating again, and no heat in the vehicle. They replaced the thermostat again, but it was still overheating. They opened up the motor and the head was cracked! They've had our vehicle since Dec 14th, waiting for parts from Japan. Asside from the mechanical/electrical problems, my biggest complaint is about their customer service. They've never once contacted us to give us an update. It's always us calling them. We usually get voice-mai
Great ride!!
I am glad we decided to buy this suv. The vehicle is very solid and fun to drive. The mileage in the city is around 21 mpg with the four cylinder that should improve with time. Seems to be a great value for the money. Take one for a test drive before you count this vehicle out.
Initial impressions
just bought mine so this quality/reliability rating is irrelevant. All the reviews suggest the only small X overs you can actually take off road are Subarus and the GV and the GV is incrementally better off road. That was my deciding factor, despite reliability concerns. Always owned Hondas which have been bullet proof. My X Sport has true 4X4 w/lower gearing. I wanted the 6 cylinder with its addtl off road capability, but they are sold out in my region. I NEEDED to buy, Suzuki has $3K rebate and Sept sales were awful so dealer was willing to deal so I decided not to wait for 2010s. The GV price was right, the interior is nice & it has some off road chops. we'll see about reliability.
LOVE MY SUZUKI GRAND VITARA
Owner for approximately one year. Have owned Honda Accord & Nissa0n Altima and traded a Toyota Rav 4 for this Suzuki Gr-Vitara. The Suzuki is the Best of all of them as it offers more versatility cargo area just a hair shorter than the RAV 4 but full feature with the addition of the NET for shopping pkgs etc. The all leather appointments look & feel better than the other vehicle's. Overall it performs equally to these others, is soundproof and dashboard steering wheel conveniences. I LOVE DRIVING IT!
My Second Suzuki
With only 15K on the vehicle I can't say much about reliability, but they got everything right the first time. I also have a 08 XL7 with 40K and neither has ever been to the shop xcept for routine maintenance. One of the first things I did was check out the 4x4 capabilities and I was surprised how well it did. My only complaint is not enough clearance and no skid plates. I have seen some complaints about gas milage but I am really happy with it. Although some x-overs may do better it does well for a true 4x4. I am doing better than most people will, ave. 23.5 this winter and 24.7 since the alcohol was removed for the summer. I do drive 95% highway miles. Overall I love it.
Sponsored cars related to the Grand Vitara
Related Used 2009 Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner