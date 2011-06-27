  1. Home
Used 2009 Suzuki Grand Vitara XSport Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,299
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,299
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,299
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)313.2/417.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,299
Torque213 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower230 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,299
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,299
8 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,299
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,299
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,299
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,299
Front head room38.2 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front hip room55.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,299
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear hip Room44.0 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.
Rear shoulder room54.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,299
Front track60.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity67.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight3704 lbs.
Gross weight4784 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach28 degrees
Maximum payload1080 lbs.
Angle of departure25 degrees
Length177.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity3000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.4 in.
Height66.7 in.
Wheel base103.9 in.
Width71.3 in.
Rear track61.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,299
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Sea Blue Metallic
  • Slate Grey Metallic
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • White Water Pearl
  • Quicksilver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
  • Beige, leather
  • Beige, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,299
P225/65R17 100H tiresyes
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,299
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,299
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
