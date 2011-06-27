  1. Home
  2. Suzuki
  3. Suzuki Grand Vitara
  4. Used 2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara Luxury Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Grand Vitara
More about the 2007 Grand Vitara
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,999
See Grand Vitara Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,999
full time 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,999
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.8/365.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,999
Torque184 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,999
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,999
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,999
simulated wood trim on shift knobyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,999
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,999
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,999
Front head room38.2 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,999
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear hip Room44.0 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.
Rear shoulder room54.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,999
Front track60.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity67.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight3682 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach29 degrees
Angle of departure26 degrees
Length176.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity3000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height66.7 in.
Wheel base103.9 in.
Width71.3 in.
Rear track61.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,999
Exterior Colors
  • Clear Beige Metallic
  • White Pearl
  • Azure Gray Metallic
  • Black Onyx
  • Shining Red Pearl
  • Racy Red
  • Silky Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
  • Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,999
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
P225/65R H tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,999
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,999
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Grand Vitara Inventory

Related Used 2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara Luxury info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles