  1. Home
  2. Suzuki
  3. Suzuki Grand Vitara
  4. Used 2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara Base Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Grand Vitara
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,479
See Grand Vitara Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,479
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,479
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.8/382.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,479
Torque184 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,479
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,479
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,479
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,479
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,479
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,479
Front head room40.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front hip room55.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,479
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear hip Room44.0 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.
Rear shoulder room54.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,479
Front track60.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity68.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight3505 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.4 cu.ft.
Angle of approach28 degrees
Angle of departure25 degrees
Length176.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity3000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.4 in.
Height66.3 in.
Wheel base103.9 in.
Width71.3 in.
Rear track61.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,479
Exterior Colors
  • Clear Beige Metallic
  • White Pearl
  • Azure Gray Metallic
  • Black Onyx
  • Shining Red Pearl
  • Bright Racy Red
  • Racy Red
  • Silky Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,479
P225/70R16 tiresyes
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,479
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,479
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Grand Vitara Inventory

Related Used 2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles