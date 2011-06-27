Used 2006 Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV Consumer Reviews
The best car ever
I bought this car October 2006 and I never had any problem with it, it runs good and it worth every dollar . It's really surprise me to know that the company has closed down in USA, it's really a lost not to have this brand here. I recommended to everyone and I really enjoy driving it as the first day I had it. I just recently replaced the battery ( after 8 years) and I had no other issues. I love Suzuki and if the company still around it will be my first choice , better than Honda or Toyota .
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
113K and still fun to drive
I bought my Suzuki new in 2006 and have had no issues other than one tire change and a couple of brake jobs. I am sad that Suzuki no longer makes this vehicle because it has served me well and has been nothing short of reliable.
One of the best cars I have ever owned
Bought new in Denver, in 3/2006. Is turning 100,000 tomorrow, so here's a review: Very fun to drive, "tight" feel, firm but not overly so suspension, decent ground clearance. TRUE 4x4, with Low Range- EXC! I lived @ 8,600' elevation for 7 years, and this little beast will climb thru 3' of powder snow with mud and snow tires. Decent sound system with subwoofer, CLIMATE CONTROL is really terrific! Comfy seats, but the driver's is coming apart a bit.
The Wonderful World of the Grand Vitara
I bought a 2006 Grand Vitara this summer and it is the best vehicle I have ever owned. The engine has a very quick response with zero hesitation. The vehicle is very easy to maneuver and parking is a breeze. The Grand Vitara is so much fun to drive, I am a middle aged woman who feels every bit a teenager when I drive this vehicle!
At 60,000 miles as good as Honda or Toyota
I am happy to report that my GV has been very reliable. I bought the GV new in October of 2005, minus a recall for an idler pulley, and an oxygen sensor that went bad I have only had to perform regular maintenance. The body, and interior have held up well. No different from a Honda or Toyota product, which I have also owned. The GV has taken the harsh NJ winters with stride. The GV offers lots of value, and its interior is quite spacious for a small SUV.
