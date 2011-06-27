  1. Home
  2. Suzuki
  3. Suzuki Grand Vitara
  4. Used 2006 Suzuki Grand Vitara
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2006 Suzuki Grand Vitara Premium Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Grand Vitara
More about the 2006 Grand Vitara
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,299
See Grand Vitara Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,299
full time 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,299
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.8/365.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,299
Torque184 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,299
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,299
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,299
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,299
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,299
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,299
Front head room40.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front hip room55.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,299
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear hip Room44.0 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.
Rear shoulder room54.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,299
Front track60.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity68.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight3682 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.4 cu.ft.
Angle of approach29 degrees
Angle of departure27 degrees
Length176.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity3000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height66.7 in.
Wheel base103.9 in.
Width71.3 in.
Rear track61.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,299
Exterior Colors
  • Silky Silver Metallic
  • Racy Red
  • Clear Beige Metallic
  • White Pearl
  • Black Onyx
  • Azure Gray Metallic
  • Shining Red Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,299
P225/70R16 tiresyes
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,299
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,299
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Grand Vitara Inventory

Related Used 2006 Suzuki Grand Vitara Premium info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles