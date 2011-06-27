Used 2004 Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV Consumer Reviews
Got another one
I had a 1999 Grand Vitara for 3 years and NEVER had a lick of trouble with it (except for the typical air conditioner problem). I then bought a 1999 Isuzu Rodeo LS, which I hated. I had lots of problems with it. I regretted getting rid of my little Suzuki, so I decided on another Grand Vitara. The level of refinement from 1999 to 2004 is amazing, and I'm happy to be back in a vehicle I have a lot of confidence in. I read what owners say about this truck, I know my experiences with the vehicle, then I read the "experts" tests. Well, the "experts" are nuts IMO. They are worried about defrost button illumination, minor engine noise, etc. You think that this truck gets poor gas mileage? Drive a V6 Rodeo around for awhile.
Saved My Wife's Life
We owned this little car for a year and a half. I took our 2WD through fields, used it to haul hundreds of pounds of landscaping material. Pulled a trailer with it off a tow loop, no trailer hitch. Through all this abuse this car always started up, ran straight, and pushed through everything. Its a tough little truck, tho underpowered for highway speeds. It has strength, but you'll be downshifting up hills and its not too soft about it. 2 weeks ago my wife swerved to miss a raccoon, flew off the road, flipped and rolled 6 times. The air bag deployed and this little car landed upright, my wife is alive along with two dogs. We just bought a new Suzuki to replace this one. Great Car!
I like it!
Where else could I find a vehicle with automatic temperature control, a great stereo, and a TRUE 4wd for under $19,000? Rebates helped lower the cost a lot. It is fun to drive. I can zip wherever I want to go. It has great all around visibility. I couldn't see out the back of most of the other SUV's I test drove. This is something to think about if you have small children or grandchildren! The "editors" of car review magazines say it's not as good as other vehicles. But they don't tell you it's a heck of a lot cheaper, too! If they didn't get to use free cars and had to make payments, they'd consider this a good, inexpensive SUV that delivers fun to its drivers.
Great little vehicle
I purchased my 2004 Grand Vitara LX in Feb 09 and is the first actual 4 wheel drive I've ever owned. I have driven over 15,000 since Feb 09 with absolutely no problems. Car was in excellent condition and I was the 2nd owner and received the remainder of the 7 yr/100K warranty. Vehicle performs excellent here in the winter (U.P.of Michigan) and wouldn't trade it for the world. (Gotta put in a plug for Northway Auto in Rhinelander, WI. Great no-pressure sales and very honest. Had my vehicle in top condition at purchase; even replaced radio with brand new one, replaced all brakes and discs and serpentine belt and produced all docs of proof. Will definitely buy there again and will recommend.
suzuki gran vitara
I purchased this vehicle mostly because I was able to get so much better deal than a honda, which i actually wanted. I have to say now, after putting 20000 miles on it in the last 6 months, I have never had a car I looked forward to driving as much as this one. I will buy another one of these, i can assure you of that. Oh, there might be some little things here and there I might change, but this is undoubtedly the most dependable vehicle I have ever owned. Surely, this must be the best if not one of the best buys for the money available.
