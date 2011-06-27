Used 2003 Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV Consumer Reviews
Suzuki Grand Vitara
I looked at the Honda CRV and Toyota RAV4, but I felt that the design and build quality of the Suzuki Grand Vitara were far superior. This vehicle is driven mainly on interstates across the Northeast and it has never let me down. With the V6 engine and a 5-speed transmission, it's a blast to drive. Its fuel economy has been approximately 24 mpg highway, which is outstanding for a V6.
Value and then some
I have owned my Grand Vit since Aug.2003. Bought it new w/only 60 (demo) miles on it. I don't drive much ( that's why the LOW mileage after over 18 months. I live in Syracuse, NY. We get lots of crappy weather including SNOW (measured in feet) during the winter months. One of the 'standard' features for this model is elect/defrost for the power mirrors. It also has electronic climate control for heat/AC and a Clarion sound system w/ subwoofer right under the driver's seat. I think those clipboard toting snobs at JD Power are being way too techy/harsh. This is an EXCELLENT VALUE for anyone wanting an SUV (4WD capable) with quite a few creature comforts- not a LEXUS but u can buy 2 Suzukis
The Best New Vehicle I've Ever Owned!
I purchased my Geand Vitara new with 61 miles on it. I had to order from a place 45 miles away. I have had a great time in it. My 6 and 3 year olds have had lots of fun with us on the long trips from Norfolk, VA to Anniston, AL. We all were very comfortable the whole trip. If bad weather hit and we had to get out in it i just put it in 4x4 and had at it. I will never regret this purchase even if new cars depreciate quickly the moment that they are driven off the lot. I really love this truck. My family does too!
Good bang for the buck
Overall I am happy with the Suzuki. Ride is on the hard side even for a SUV. MPG average is 20... acceptable but could use more power... good for around town but NOT good on the highway as it needs constant steering input. Make sure you get the front end alignment checked mine was out over 20 degrees...
Best Value
If you are going off road or on the beach, this is truly best bang for the buck.
