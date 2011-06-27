Used 2002 Suzuki Grand Vitara Limited Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2002 Grand Vitara
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,999
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)236.8/281.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.8 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque162 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Clarion premium brand stereo systemyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room52.8 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front hip room50.7 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room46.8 in.
Rear leg room35.9 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.
Measurements
Front track59.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity44.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3307 lbs.
Gross weight4123 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21 cu.ft.
Angle of approach28.5 degrees
Angle of departure28.1 degrees
Length164.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Height67.8 in.
Wheel base97.6 in.
Width70.1 in.
Rear track59.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silky Silver Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Grove Green Metallic
  • Cassis Red Pearl
  • Catseye Blue Metallic
  • Black Onyx
Interior Colors
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P235/60R S tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
