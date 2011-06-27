  1. Home
Used 2002 Suzuki Grand Vitara JLX Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Grand Vitara
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,799
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,799
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,799
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)236.8/281.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.8 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,799
Torque162 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,799
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,799
Clarion premium brand stereo systemyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,799
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,799
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,799
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,799
Front head room39.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room52.8 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front hip room50.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,799
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room46.8 in.
Rear leg room35.9 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,799
Front track59.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity44.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3285 lbs.
Gross weight4123 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21 cu.ft.
Angle of approach28.5 degrees
Angle of departure28.1 degrees
Length164.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Height67.8 in.
Wheel base97.6 in.
Width70.1 in.
Rear track59.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,799
Exterior Colors
  • Silky Silver Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Grove Green Metallic
  • Cassis Red Pearl
  • Catseye Blue Metallic
  • Black Onyx
Interior Colors
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,799
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P235/60R S tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,799
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,799
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
