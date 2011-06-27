Used 2002 Suzuki Grand Vitara Consumer Reviews

Fun car to drive for light offroading! Jeff , 12/09/2008 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I've had this car for 3 years and so far it's been very reliable. The only problem I've had is brakes that shimmy. This car is a bit bumpy but the stiff suspension helps out when offroading.(needs more clearance though) My biggest complaint is the cheap plastic side panels. I've made several repairs on them already and the Nevada sun is causing the paint to peel. If your thinking of buying one go for it as long as you don't mind the side panels falling off ocasionally. Report Abuse

Best Small SUV for the Money Jeff Mertz , 09/13/2002 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I'd buy another one in a heart beat. I get 24mpg city and 28mpg highway

Great SUV, great looks , good power! vago621 , 04/08/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I've owned this SUV for a month now and I absolutely love it. I like the way it looks and how people stare at it when im driving by! i owned a 4 cylinder car before, but when I drove the Grand Vitara What a difference! I look forward to driving it everyday. i do highway 5 days a week and it has nice passing power.I would recomend it to everybody.

Good All Around Truck Paul , 02/14/2007 5 of 7 people found this review helpful The Grand Vitara is absolutely fantastic. It's a fun vehicle with a real thirst for those everyday jobs too. It is almost the best vehicle that I have ever owned (the best was an Audi TT roadster). Buy one and bag yourself loads of fun and practical driving, too. It uses a lot of fuel though... :0)