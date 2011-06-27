  1. Home
Used 2001 Suzuki Grand Vitara JLS Plus SE Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,899
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)268.8/319.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.8 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque160 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room52.8 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front hip room50.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room46.8 in.
Rear leg room35.9 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.
Measurements
Length164.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Curb weight3197 lbs.
Gross weight3990 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Height67.8 in.
Wheel base97.6 in.
Width70.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cool Beige Metallic
  • Grove Green Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Black Pearl
  • Silky Silver Metallic
  • Catseye Blue Metallic
  • Cassis Red Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
Null tiresyes
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P235/60R S tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
