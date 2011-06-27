  1. Home
Used 1999 Suzuki Grand Vitara JLX Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.8/348.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque160 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front hip room50.7 in.
Front shoulder room52.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room46.8 in.
Rear leg room35.9 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.
Measurements
Length164.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Curb weight3197 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.0 cu.ft.
Height68.5 in.
Wheel base97.6 in.
Width70.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Grove Green
  • Baltic Blue
  • Planet Gold Metallic
  • Mars Red
  • Silky Silver Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Midnight Black
Interior Colors
  • Gray
