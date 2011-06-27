Used 2008 Suzuki Forenza Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$16,989
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)275.5/391.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque131 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower127 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room53.7 in.
Rear leg room36.7 in.
Rear shoulder room53.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track58.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity61.8 cu.ft.
Length179.7 in.
Curb weight2899 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.3 cu.ft.
Height59.1 in.
EPA interior volume115.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width67.9 in.
Rear track58.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Absolute White
  • Champagne Beige Metallic
  • Cobalt Blue Metallic
  • Fantasy Black Metallic
  • Fusion Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Grey, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 in. wheelsyes
P195/55R15 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
