Used 2004 Suzuki Forenza LX Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Forenza
Overview
Starting MSRP
$15,899
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$15,899
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$15,899
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.0/406.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$15,899
Torque131 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower126 hp @ 5500 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$15,899
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$15,899
8 total speakersyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$15,899
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$15,899
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$15,899
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$15,899
Front head room39.1 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
Front leg room42 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room52.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$15,899
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.
Rear leg room36.7 in.
Rear shoulder room53.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$15,899
Front track58.3 in.
Length177.2 in.
Curb weight2756 lbs.
Gross weight3737 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.4 cu.ft.
Height56.9 in.
EPA interior volume107.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width67.9 in.
Rear track58.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$15,899
Exterior Colors
  • Champagne Beige Metallic
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Absolute White
  • Fantasy Black Metallic
  • Fusion Red Metallic
  • Cobalt Blue Metallic
  • Desert Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$15,899
inside mounted spare tireyes
15 x 6 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
P195/55R15 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$15,899
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$15,899
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
