  1. Home
  2. Suzuki
  3. Suzuki Esteem
  4. Used 2001 Suzuki Esteem
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2001 Suzuki Esteem GLX Plus Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Esteem
Overview
Starting MSRP
$16,699
See Esteem Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$16,699
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$16,699
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.2/381.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.7 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$16,699
Torque117 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower122 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$16,699
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$16,699
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$16,699
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Rear floor matsyes
power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$16,699
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$16,699
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$16,699
Front head room37.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room51.8 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front hip room50.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$16,699
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear hip Room48.2 in.
Rear leg room34.1 in.
Rear shoulder room52.1 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$16,699
Length172.2 in.
Curb weight2513 lbs.
Gross weight3384 lbs.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height55.9 in.
Wheel base97.6 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$16,699
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Space Blue Metallic
  • Cassis Red Pearl
  • Polar White/Silky Silver
  • Silky Silver Metallic
  • Black Pearl
  • Polar White
  • Grove Green Metallic
  • Deep Space Blue/Silk Silver
Interior Colors
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$16,699
P195/55R S tiresyes
15 in. wheelsyes
Null tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$16,699
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$16,699
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Esteem Inventory

Related Used 2001 Suzuki Esteem GLX Plus info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles