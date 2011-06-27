  1. Home
  2. Suzuki
  3. Suzuki Esteem
  4. Used 2000 Suzuki Esteem
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2000 Suzuki Esteem GL Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Esteem
More about the 2000 Esteem
Overview
See Esteem Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.8/393.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.7 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque117 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower122 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.8 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front hip room50.8 in.
Front shoulder room51.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room48.2 in.
Rear leg room34.1 in.
Rear shoulder room52.1 in.
Measurements
Length172.2 in.
Curb weight2359 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height55.9 in.
Wheel base97.6 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Polar White
  • Deep Space Blue Metallic
  • Cassis Red Pearl
  • Grove Green Metallic
  • Silky Silver Metallic
  • Sky Blue Metallic
  • Black Pearl
  • Polar White/Silky Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray
See Esteem Inventory

Related Used 2000 Suzuki Esteem GL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles