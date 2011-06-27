Used 2000 Suzuki Esteem GLX Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.8/406.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.7 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque117 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower122 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front hip room50.8 in.
Front shoulder room51.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room48.2 in.
Rear leg room34.1 in.
Rear shoulder room52.1 in.
Measurements
Length166.3 in.
Curb weight2315 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height53.9 in.
Wheel base97.6 in.
Width66.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Polar White
  • Sky Blue Metallic
  • Cassis Red Pearl
  • Deep Space Blue Metallic
  • Grove Green Metallic
  • Silky Silver Metallic
  • Black Pearl
  • Polar White/Silky Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray
