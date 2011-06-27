  1. Home
Used 1999 Suzuki Esteem GLX Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351.0/445.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.5 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque99 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower95 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front hip room50.8 in.
Front shoulder room51.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room48.2 in.
Rear leg room34.1 in.
Rear shoulder room52.1 in.
Measurements
Length166.3 in.
Curb weight2249 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.0 cu.ft.
Height53.9 in.
Wheel base97.6 in.
Width66.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silky Silver Metallic
  • Grove Green
  • Sky Blue Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Mars Red
  • Midnight Black
  • Deep Space Blue
Interior Colors
  • Gray
