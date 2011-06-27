  1. Home
Used 1998 Suzuki Esteem GL SE Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Esteem
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)310.5/405.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.5 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque99 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower95 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.8 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front shoulder room51.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear leg room34.1 in.
Rear shoulder room52.1 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity61 cu.ft.
Length171.1 in.
Curb weight2359 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.0 cu.ft.
Height55.9 in.
Wheel base97.6 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Atoll Blue Pearl Metallic
  • British Green Pearl Metallic
  • Sapphire Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Bordeaux Pearl Metallic
  • Mercury Silver Metallic
