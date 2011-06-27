  1. Home
  2. Suzuki
  3. Suzuki Esteem
  4. Used 1996 Suzuki Esteem
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 Suzuki Esteem GL Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Esteem
More about the 1996 Esteem
Overview
See Esteem Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351.0/459.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.5 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque94 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower98 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front shoulder room51.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear leg room34.1 in.
Rear shoulder room52.1 in.
Measurements
Length165.2 in.
Curb weight2183 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height53.9 in.
Wheel base97.6 in.
Width65.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Polar White
  • Alpine Green
  • Baltic Blue
  • Oxford Gray
  • Crimson Metallic
  • Silver Pearl
See Esteem Inventory

Related Used 1996 Suzuki Esteem GL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles