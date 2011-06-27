Estimated values
1996 Suzuki Esteem GLX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$690
|$1,472
|$1,889
|Clean
|$608
|$1,301
|$1,671
|Average
|$445
|$959
|$1,236
|Rough
|$282
|$617
|$800
1996 Suzuki Esteem GL 4dr Sedan with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$660
|$1,432
|$1,844
|Clean
|$582
|$1,266
|$1,631
|Average
|$426
|$933
|$1,206
|Rough
|$270
|$600
|$781