  1. Home
  2. Suzuki
  3. Suzuki Equator
  4. Used 2009 Suzuki Equator
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2009 Suzuki Equator Comfort Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Equator
More about the 2009 Equator
Overview
Starting MSRP
$18,725
See Equator Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$18,725
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$18,725
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)400.9/485.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$18,725
Torque171 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower152 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle43.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$18,725
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$18,725
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$18,725
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$18,725
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$18,725
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,725
Front head room39.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,725
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room55.0 in.
Rear leg room25.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.9 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$18,725
Front track61.8 in.
Curb weight3686 lbs.
Gross weight4690 lbs.
Angle of approach27.8 degrees
Maximum payload986 lbs.
Angle of departure21.0 degrees
Length206.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height68.7 in.
Wheel base125.9 in.
Width72.8 in.
Rear track61.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$18,725
Exterior Colors
  • Red River
  • Gunpowder Black
  • Liquid Metal Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Marine Blue Metallic
  • Granite Grey Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Desert, premium cloth
  • Desert, cloth
  • Graphite, premium cloth
  • Graphite, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$18,725
15 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
P235/75R15 tiresyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$18,725
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$18,725
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Equator Inventory

Related Used 2009 Suzuki Equator Comfort info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles